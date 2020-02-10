DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 42,818 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,818 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

NYSE MCK opened at $156.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $161.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.