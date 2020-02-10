DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 59,719 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,719 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 13.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 78.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

CERN stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,437 shares of company stock valued at $23,151,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

