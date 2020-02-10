DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 60,889 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,889 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,650,000 after buying an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of COF opened at $101.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.