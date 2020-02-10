DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,346 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Moody’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Shares of MCO opened at $267.50 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $159.03 and a 52 week high of $269.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.73.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.