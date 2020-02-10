DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 86,015 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,015 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 346.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

