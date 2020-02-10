DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $6.33 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 217,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 148,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $31.39 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

