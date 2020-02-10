DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100,324 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

