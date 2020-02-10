DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209,183 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $202.72 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,134.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,119. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

