Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dell worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dell by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Dell by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Dell by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,291,520 shares of company stock valued at $67,649,651. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

