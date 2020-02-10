Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) COO Sells $514,866.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:DAL opened at $57.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Stephens upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

