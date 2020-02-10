Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,411. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.