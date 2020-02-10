Denarius Market Capitalization Tops $555,376.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $555,376.00 and approximately $289.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,163,725 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.