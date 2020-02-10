Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Dent has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Liquid, Bitbns and CoinBene. Dent has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $849,709.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinrail, Kucoin, WazirX, HitBTC, Binance, Liquid, Allbit, OKEx, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, CoinBene, IDEX, Bitbns, Cobinhood and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

