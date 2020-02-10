Desire (DSR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market capitalization of $16,237.00 and $7,865.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Desire has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,867.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.02262915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.04576049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00754078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00864930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00119292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010093 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00701241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

