Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $62,737.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $62,737.00 and $60.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

