Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.45 ($42.39).

FRA:DPW traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Monday, hitting €32.53 ($37.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,868 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.70. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

