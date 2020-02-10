Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.97.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,239,000 after acquiring an additional 319,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after acquiring an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Devon Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.