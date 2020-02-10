DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, DEX has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $436,887.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.89 or 0.03485563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00253624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

