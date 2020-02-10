DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 19,654 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $333,519.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,927 shares of company stock worth $8,964,790. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $240.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.31 and its 200-day moving average is $187.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $247.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

