Diageo (DEO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2020 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/16/2020 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2020 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.25. 248,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

