Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.02. 12,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $153.34 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,853,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.