Diamant Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,416.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,286.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

