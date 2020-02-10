Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.23, RTT News reports. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DO opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $604.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

