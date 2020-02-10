Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cfra from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DO. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE DO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 252,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,028. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.23. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

