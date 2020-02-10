DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($22.79) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.50 ($19.19).

Shares of DIC Asset stock traded up €0.26 ($0.30) on Monday, hitting €16.62 ($19.33). The stock had a trading volume of 253,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a twelve month high of €17.08 ($19.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

