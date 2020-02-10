Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DGII has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. First Analysis lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $420.23 million, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79. Digi International has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digi International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Digi International by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 43,474 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

