Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Cap Hits $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

