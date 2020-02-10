Digital Gold (GOLD) Market Cap Achieves $175,451.00

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $175,451.00 and approximately $8.17 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $49.41 or 0.00501630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,551 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

