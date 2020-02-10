Digital Insurance Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $804,516.00 and $6.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00858293 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004880 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001905 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001979 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

