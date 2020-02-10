DigitalNote Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $7,527.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00861639 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001881 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001998 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.