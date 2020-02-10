Digiwage Reaches Market Cap of $27,506.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 43% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $27,506.00 and $8.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026829 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00347505 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.