DigixDAO (DGD) Hits Market Cap of $81.86 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for $40.93 or 0.00416488 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $81.86 million and approximately $871,495.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, BigONE, Gate.io, Livecoin, AirSwap, Radar Relay, OKEx and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

