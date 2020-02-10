Dinastycoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $49.00 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $565,556.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

