Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $358.98 million and a P/E ratio of 32.90. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DIV has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

