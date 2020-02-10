DMarket (DMT) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. DMarket has a market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002614 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, YoBit, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.