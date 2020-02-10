Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 5,000 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $355,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $1,146,359.16.

On Friday, November 15th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.65. 369,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,516. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.