Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew Sells 37,900 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,691,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Lewis Chew sold 32,185 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,227,523.85.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 369,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,516. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.