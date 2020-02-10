Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UFS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE:UFS traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

