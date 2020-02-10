Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UFS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

UFS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,352. Domtar has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 236,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 564,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 132,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

