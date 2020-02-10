Douglas T. Ahrens Sells 2,930 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MLNX stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $119.56. 391,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,922. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $122.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,238 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,126 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,699,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

