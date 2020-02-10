DOWCOIN (DOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $174,125.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046508 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00371876 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012496 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006986 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io.

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

