DraftCoin (DFT) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $42,693.00 and $41.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

