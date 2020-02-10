Dreamcoin (DRM) Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded up 67.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. Over the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 113.1% higher against the US dollar. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $36,723.00 and $112.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,572,207 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

