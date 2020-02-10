DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 371 ($4.88).

SMDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total value of £573 ($753.75).

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 366.70 ($4.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 370.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 360.03. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

