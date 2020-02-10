Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC opened at $96.98 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

