Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ opened at $229.20 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $230.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.79 and its 200 day moving average is $200.26.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.