Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,743 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.