Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNLM. HSBC raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,004.17 ($13.21).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,197 ($15.75) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,147.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 943.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 23.99. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

