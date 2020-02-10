Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $66.08 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.