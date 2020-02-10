DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,774,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of DXC Technology worth $120,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. 179,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.